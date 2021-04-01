New-look, Hybrid Parishes

Through the years, countless employees were coached to ask the faithful inquiring at the parish office, “Are you a registered parishioner?” Historically, church membership has been complicated. When ethnic parishes thrived, people were assigned membership by country of origin, culture, and language. Sadly, race was sometimes a factor. Parish membership was a consideration for attendance and tuition assistance for parochial schools. A bride’s parish church was the presumed venue for her wedding. Not only did registration decide where one got married, it determined where one got buried.

Not long ago, I had a lengthy chat with parishioners about parish registration and membership. At the time, the requirements set in place for territorial parishes made it necessary for one pastor to call another when a parishioner desired a change of parish. It was presumed that one belonged to the parish church closest to home. Permission was requested for parishioners to move to another territorial parish. In many dioceses, this practice has given way to a more fluid understanding of church membership, a kind of “parish without borders.” Magnet churches are increasing and membership is determined by personal choice, not by one’s home address. Membership can be changed with the click of a mouse. Email addresses are far more important and valuable than any mailing address…

