Oneness in Divine Love

One can be a lonely number. According to the US Health Resources and Services Administration, loneliness and social isolation can be as damaging to one’s health as smoking fifteen cigarettes a day. Contrary to what some might think, research shows suicide rates are highest in the spring and summer. Clearly not everyone sees this time of year as a period for fresh energy and new beginnings.

We’ve all likely felt the pangs of loneliness and heartbreak. Or perhaps we know someone who is struggling with life and the thought of death. Let us find comfort in Mary. Our Mother of Sorrows knows all too well the heart-wrenching pain that life on earth can bring. That is why our Lady takes us into her open heart—to mend and strengthen our own, enabling us to receive and share the love of God so we are never alone.

God’s love was made manifest through Mary with the birth of Jesus Christ. As the Mother of our Savior, our Lady’s immaculate heart is forever united with the sacred heart of Jesus, particularly for the sake of our salvation. At the presentation of the Baby Jesus in the Temple, Simeon said to Mary, “(and you yourself a sword will pierce) so that the thoughts of many hearts may be revealed” (Luke 2:35).

Simeon’s prophecy came to life at the foot of Christ’s cross. Overcoming the excruciating pain of witnessing her Son’s crucifixion, Mary became mother to us all (personified by John, the beloved disciple) at the behest of her dying Son, our Savior. With Mary’s heart joined to the heart of humanity, we have a conduit to God’s love as we are united with our Savior through Mary. We are one with Christ by the power of the Holy Spirit and Mary’s intercession; Christ is one with each of us as he is one with God. Let’s ponder this during Lent as we cleanse ourselves of what separates us from God’s merciful love.

In holiness, one is not a lonely number. In this oneness, like Mary, we have divine love in our hearts—love that gives hope the way no other love can. Mary was never alone, even in her sorrows, because Mary chose to keep her heart open. May our hearts never harden so that the love of God can live through us as it does through Mary. And like Mary, may we persevere in prayer and charity to maintain our heavenly connection.

During this prayerful season of Lent—and always— let us pray for one another, particularly for those who feel alone in their pain.