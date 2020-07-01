Our Prayers Matter

Though we’ve experienced much uncertainty recently—particularly in relation to the spread of the Coronavirus—when it comes to our faith, there is always one certainty. We can always come together in prayer.

Prayer is possible so often…as we walk, as we shop, as we wash our hands, and even as we wait in line to buy the essentials, we can pray. Our whole life can be a prayerful offering to God, enabling us to partake in our Lord’s work of healing and salvation. What an incredible opportunity we have in prayer—to receive and share God’s graces and blessings!

If we have any reticence, we can look to our Blessed Mother. Though perfectly united with the Holy Trinity, Mary still faced hardships, including the horrendous pain of seeing her Son suffer and die on the cross. Yet she never reacted in bitterness, hate, or despair. Instead, our Lady prayed, maintaining her fullness of God’s graces and blessings, which she always shares with anyone who reaches out to her. Including us.

Like Mary, we can pray in all humility and sincerity. For me, prayer is a vital necessity. The challenges and ramifications of unforeseen times have propelled me to be more prayerful—to have more faith and trust in God to lead us through difficult times.

While human resources run short, God’s graces and blessings provide an infinite supply of necessities such as kindness, compassion, patience, and perseverance. We access these attributes through prayer. In prayer, we are not alone; as we pray for one another and send our pleas to heaven, we come together with the Holy Trinity, our Blessed Mother, plus all of heaven’s angels and saints.

Together we are safer and more secure; we have strength we can share. We also become more aware of the internal promptings of the Holy Spirit that enable us to follow Jesus more closely in order to share God’s love with others, who are also struggling.

Although trying circumstances will come and go, our prayers should remain constant. Like Mary, we can certainly offer our prayers in abundance and share the graces and blessings we receive in return. For richer, for poorer, in sickness, and in health, each one of us has a prayerful purpose—to maintain a heavenly bond for each other and ourselves. The power of that bond will carry us through whatever the future may hold. Amen!