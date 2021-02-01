Prayers, Perseverance, Patience

If someone asked me, “What helps you keep your faith from wearing out?” I would sum up my answer in three words: prayers, perseverance, and patience. Of course, our best role models are our Savior Jesus Christ and Mary the Blessed Virgin.

Jesus and Mary patiently prayed and persevered throughout their time on earth. How else could they have faced their hardships and heartache—without falling into despair—for the sake of saving humanity? By following their example, we can overcome any challenge, especially those that threaten our union with God and with one another.

God the Father wants us together as a family with Jesus as our brother and Mary as our Mother. Jesus and Mary show us that as God’s children we are called to unite our daily living with faith, hope, and love. This union is reinforced by our prayers, perseverance, and patience, and manifested in our acts of kindness. That is how we maintain our bond with heaven and our sense of community on earth, particularly as we cope with our daily challenges.

Through his prayerful perseverance and patience, Christ had the strength to endure his passion and crucifixion. From his cross, Christ gave us mercy when he said: “Father, forgive them, they know not what they do” (Luke 23:34). He gave us hope when he said to the repentant criminal: “Today you will be with me in Paradise” (Luke 23:43). He gave us love when he gave us Mary to be our Mother, and he gave us faith when he said: “Father, into your hands I commend my spirit” (Luke 23:46).

Witnessing all that Christ poured out from himself to save humanity, Mary became Mother of all people. She patiently prays and perseveres to share her God-given graces and blessings with everyone who reaches out to her. Mary cares not only for Jesus but also for all of her children so we may be brothers and sisters in Christ. That is why we are called to pray very much.

In prayer, we become aware of the internal promptings of the Holy Spirit that enable us to follow Jesus more closely by accepting God’s will. In this acceptance, God’s graces and blessings that we receive with the help of Mary’s prayerful intercession provide an infinite supply of perseverance and patience to strengthen our faith, giving us hope as we share our love with one another. Together we partake in the saving of our humanity on earth for eternal life in heaven. We are truly worth the effort! Amen!