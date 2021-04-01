Readers, It’s Your Turn

Typically at this time every year, I am preparing to attend the annual Catholic Media Association Conference. It’s a time to mingle with and learn from colleagues and be inspired by speakers, educational sessions, and the awards program, where I learn if any of the previous year’s Liguorian content has been selected by our peers to be among the best of the best.

Unfortunately, due to many factors—the majority of which are a result of the impact COVID-19 has had on businesses across the globe such as limited travel, budgets, and resources—we aren’t participating in honors programs in 2021.

Since many things over the last year have leaned toward the unconventional, perhaps we should go with the flow and embrace the change. Instead of peer awards, Liguori Publications is proud and happy to institute the first-ever Liguorian Readers’ Choice Awards, where you—our treasured subscribers and readers—tell us the content you liked in 2020 and so far in 2021.

The comments we received in response to “The Faithful Vote” article—some of which we printed in our “Mail” column—showed that our readers have strong, articulate voices. This program gives you a chance to accentuate the positive about content in our magazine that you or someone you know found uplifting.

Liguorian’s stated goals include providing “hope, inspiration, and spiritual guidance to Catholics.” You can help us achieve these goals by emailing, mailing, or voicemailing the titles of the columns, feature articles, meditations, and/or fiction pieces from any of our last fourteen editions that gave you or someone you know hope, inspiration, and/or spiritual guidance. The fourteen editions encompass all of 2020 and January through April of 2021. Most importantly, please tell us why you feel the way you do.

Our email is liguorianeditor@liguori.org. Our address is Liguorian, One Liguori Drive, Liguori, MO 63057. Our voicemail is at 636-223-1538. Please try to share the date of the editions, the authors’ names, and the state or province you live in. Your opinion is the most important part.

We will publish the resulting reader feedback in an edition later this year. Please help us serve you better! Thank you!