September-October 2023 Mail

Paige Byrne Shortal’s feature on Timothy Cardinal Dolan was outstanding. Paige asked the leader of the Catholic Archdiocese of New York insightful questions, which the bishop answered with wisdom, warmth, and humility.

One day we might see Dorothy Day, a convert to the Catholic faith, among the saints. Her life is an inspiration to me. It isn’t any wonder that she is a Christian heroine of the cardinal.

I also looked up to [baseball great] Stan “The Man” Musial for living his Catholic faith. I admire that he lived a clean and moral life and was a great athlete.

These thoughts all came to mind as I read this beautifully written interview. It is just one of the gems featured in the July-August Liguorian magazine, an issue worth reading from cover to cover!

William Z., Pennsylvania

I like doing Catholic crossword puzzles to see how much I remember from all the religious upbringing I had. The puzzle in the July-August edition was almost more extraneous knowledge than religion. Please try to make the puzzles about the Church and teachings of the Church and leave out things such as “Japanese form of defense” and “capital of Tibet.” I can get those puzzles in the daily newspaper. Thanks for the religious magazine.

Carol R.

Editor’s Note: Thank you for taking the time to write. “Catholic Crossword” and “Bible Quiz” are produced by Gabriel Productions. Liguori Publications is not responsible for its content. We are happy to share your comments with Gabriel, and you are welcome to write to them, too, at this address: info@wordgamesforcatholics.com.

I look forward to each Liguorian. It strengthens my faith in so many ways. Thank you so much!

Anonymous, Kentucky

I read the “Dear Padre” response to the question about Communion services in the July-August issue. I have attended many of these services, often led by eucharistic ministers, who are usually women. I understand your concern about the lack of priests. An obvious answer: ordain women! And at least start by ordaining women as deacons.

Susan, New Jersey

To read more, subscribe to Liguorian.