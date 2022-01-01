Sonnets for Church Seasons

Journey through the liturgical seasons of the Catholic Church with inspiring poems and photos. Pause, immersing yourself in prayerful reflection. Then, during each liturgical season in real time, meditate anew with this piece to enrich your experience with God.

Advent through Christmastide

Rejoice, my Soul, in promises of spring,

in warm caresses, which the youthful sun

is showering the earth with. Gladden, sing:

The Virgin will conceive and bear a son!

Kings will abandon kingdoms, shepherds—herds,

and hope in wretched hearts will be instilled.

Blessed is she who trusted that the words

God spoke to her, in truth would be fulfilled.

Have faith, my Soul, in what is yet unseen—

existent nonetheless—an unborn child

who grows inside the womb. My Soul, stay keen

to trust in the Most High, His mercy mild,

in myst’ry that unfolds before your eyes,

in daffodils that from the snow arise.

In daffodils that from the snow arise

life’s victory is clear. The firstborn Son,

laid in a manger, will with fire baptize,

one with the Father, with the Spirit one.

Believe in Him who champions the least,

the doubting demons cast away, my Soul,

the best of wines drink at the wedding feast

to steadfast faith that makes the broken whole.

Believe in Him who cures, at whose command

a lame man walks, a blind man sees the light.

Believe, my Soul—don’t seek to understand—

as you believe in sunshine, day, and night,

in crystal morns that with beginnings ring,

in homeward birds of passage on the wing.

