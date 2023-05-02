Staying Home for Good

It’s treacherous to live in Honduras, migrating can be deadly, so care is vital for all who remain in this Central American country

I had spent time in Honduras as part of my Jesuit formation, and I loved the people, but…live with them? Of course, I started looking for loopholes! Long story short, as soon as I was eligible to retire from my much-loved work as a high school teacher, I moved here. That was in June 2003. I’ve lived here ever since.

Poverty and Disasters:

From Home to More Danger

What is poverty? Most would define it with a series of negatives: no money, no means, no ends, no roof, no health, no education, no standing, no possibilities, no luck, no way out. It’s tough to try to define it without using a negative. Maybe like this: poverty is the shared experience of our common humanity. In Honduras, the poorer folks are, the more likely they are to share what they do have, especially themselves.

To read more, subscribe to Liguorian.