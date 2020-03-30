Staying Spiritually Connected

The Covid-19 virus has demonstrated an ability to transcend man-made boundaries and barriers that exist in our fragile global community. It reminds us of humanity’s interconnection; even at the same time we’re practicing “social distancing.”

Prayer—especially during this Lenten season—also helps keep us interconnected through challenging times. The Redemptorists and staff at Liguori Publications are united with you in prayer.

As a people of faith in solidarity during this crisis, and with the holiest of weeks approaching, Liguori Publications wants to reach out and offer you two of our Inspirational Pamphlets for a Wounded World: Novena Meditations for the Wounded by Kathleen Basi and Stations of the Cross for a Wounded World by Denise Bossert.

I also wish to take this opportunity to say that our ministry at Liguori Publications is operating as usual at this time, and our sales representatives are available to take your calls and orders, and answer any queries you may have. Our vendors have assured us they are also operating as usual. We will communicate any changes, should circumstances necessitate.

“We are afflicted in every way, but not constrained; perplexed, but not driven to despair; … struck down, but not destroyed” — 2 Corinthians 8-9

United in faith,

Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

President and Publisher