The Do-si-do Girl

My mom once told me that there are people born into this world who don’t know how to love but are the ones who probably need it the most. And that if you love them long enough and hard enough without expecting anything in return, someday that love will bubble up inside and spill out onto everyone around them.

I think she might have been thinking of Benny when she said that.

Before I start, I’d like to make one thing clear. This may be a story with a whole lot of square dancing in it, but I do not like square dancing. Or any kind of dancing, for that matter. Which makes it kind of hard to explain what happened.