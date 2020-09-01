The Faithful Vote

At a Mass I attended recently, the priest gave an interesting homily on Luke 12. He explained that, depending on our choices in life, God’s spiritual fire could either be cleansing or destructive. While this seemed reasonable, his comments about voting during this election season were debatable. He challenged the congregation to choose either the path of life, which he defined as being anti-abortion, or a path of destruction. That seemed to be a rather stark choice based on only one moral life issue, albeit the predominant one in the United States. It is common knowledge that in recent decades the sole Christian “litmus test” for candidates running for office has been the issue of abortion, which is certainly a grave sin (or evil). Even Catholic politicians tend to limit their pro-life platforms to opposing abortion, however laudable that commitment that may be. Some voters guides even imply that, unless one votes for only those candidates who say they are against abortion—regardless of their actual commitment or record involving other morally grave issues—that person is not a “serious” Catholic.

In the official US Catholic voters guide, Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops makes clear that “a voter should not use a candidate’s opposition to an intrinsic evil to justify indifference or inattentiveness to other important moral issues involving human life and dignity” (34).

Although the bishops do cite the moral evils of abortion and euthanasia as sociopolitical priorities to oppose, Catholic voters must consider the full range of moral issues. That is, when considering candidates who espouse being pro-life, we cannot overlook their positions regarding the full range of important moral issues. The bishops wisely state that, “The Church’s teaching is clear that a good end does not justify an immoral means” (20). In other words, choosing a candidate must not be based solely on whether he or she opposes one grave moral evil like abortion, regardless of its “preeminence,” if that candidate also supports other immoral policies, such as capital punishment.

