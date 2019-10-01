The Importance of Mary’s Rosary

How often have you prayed the rosary, only to feel that you get nothing out of it? The repetition of the prayers can become mechanical and monotonous. Perhaps you have even been tempted to stop praying the rosary. In October, the month dedicated to the rosary (the feast day of Our Lady of the Rosary is October 7), let’s contemplate why our Blessed Mother gave us this gift.

Our Lady’s intent is not to cause monotony. Quite the opposite. The rosary’s intent is to replenish us, strengthen us, help us grow in virtue and holiness, and to provide us with divine grace.

This grace from God enables us to take part in our Lord’s plan to renew our lives for eternal glory in heaven. The rosary opens us to God’s grace by teaching us how to live through our daily prayers, penance, and obedience of faith.

When we pray, we begin by making the sign of the cross and then say, “Amen.” We renew our baptismal promises to reject Satan and live by the Holy Trinity in body and soul. We pledge our loving devotion to God and acknowledge his loving devotion to us. Praying the rosary helps us keep our promises and pledges as Mary gently draws us into the intimacy of the Trinitarian life.

Do we truly believe in the Apostles’ Creed and have full faith and trust in the Our Father and Hail Mary? If so, then praying the rosary and meditating on its mysteries unites us with the Holy Trinity through our daily living with Mary’s prayers supporting us now and forever. Therefore, let’s follow Mary’s call to pray very much.

Remember, with meditations on the rosary’s mysteries, we pray to God to help us imitate what they contain and obtain what they promise through Christ, our Lord. The rosary’s mysteries teach us to offer up ourselves—body and soul—in all that we say and do as an act of faith, hope, and love—for God and humanity. Through our penance, our unity with heaven and the world is strengthened.

Praying the rosary gives us the courage to say yes to receiving the fullness of divine grace. Then by our willingness—our obedience of faith—we’re able to adhere to God’s will, participate in Jesus’ redemptive work, and follow the promptings of the Holy Spirit. With that, our lives and our world can be renewed as our Lady of the rosary promised. Through Jesus Christ, our Lord. Amen!