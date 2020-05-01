I was bothered by the meditation piece “What the Soul Needs to Breathe” (October 2019). Though I agree wholeheartedly with the basic idea that getting outside and into God’s creation can help me “get in touch with my soul,” I disagree with the tone of the feature.

To have access to the beautiful and natural places described, as well as the physical ability to reach them, are indeed blessings. Yet the essay, in my opinion, doesn’t seem to acknowledge these advantages. A personal story stepped beyond to share advice and didn’t leave space for the stories of others. In it, the message I heard being shared with the reader was to put down your iPhone and run on the beach. Many of us have neither an iPhone nor a nearby beach.

—Joanna P., MN

I read “The Redeemer, Mary, and You” column, “The Importance of Mary’s Rosary” (October 2019), with great interest. In the year 2000, a woman at our parish started a prayer group in her home to recite the rosary in honor of Mary the Mother of Jesus. The meeting has always been held on Sunday evenings. Over the years, more than fifty participants, collectively, have participated. Prior to the recitation of the rosary, we each offer up what we will be praying for to benefit everyone in the group.

Several years ago, we added the practice of donating each week whatever we felt we could afford. At the end of each month, the collected amount is shared with a charitable organization.

We have experienced several miracles that we feel are attributed to our prayers. Needless to say, we will continue our Sunday-night rosary group!

—Marie M., CA