I read the “Plain Talk” column titled “Missing Essentials” (July/August Liguorian) and, in my opinion, the message was met with poor timing. The author asked, “Where is Catholic social teaching in the midst of COVID-19?” He implies that the people who are the working arm of the Church and implement social teaching are “hiding behind the internet.” On the same page with the column is a photo of one of our sister parishes hosting a drive-up food pantry.

The social ministry at Sts. Simon and Jude Parish in Texas is very much active. We have people who use their craft skills in an outreach ministry. They have made and distributed thousands of face masks. A volunteer group in downtown Houston has organized and distributed countless snack bags containing bottled water, fruit, granola bars, and other items to be distributed among the homeless on days when the soup kitchen is closed. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul found a contact-free way to collect goods to distribute to the increasing number in need. Members reach out in the community to serve through civic organizations, and that is just a small slice of the pie of which I am aware. Pauline B., TX

I felt distressed after reading your “From the President and Publisher” column, “On Eagles’ Wings,” in the May/June Liguorian. It read: “Yet bullying from whatever bully pulpit….is beneath our human dignity as people in relationship to God, upon whom we ‘soar on eagles’ wings.’” Yet we can only soar if we are shown dignity and respect by our leaders. Too often our elected leaders have promised us one thing, yet nothing changes. They use the office for themselves, special interests, family, and friends. When we [elect] someone who keeps his promise and loves the people, he is mercilessly attacked because he doesn’t play by their rules. It reminds me of John the Baptist, the man God sent to his people to make straight the path of the Lord. John called the scribes and Pharisees “a brood of vipers.” They weren’t caring for God’s people and were putting burdens on them. They didn’t feel they needed to repent or change. Was John the Baptist not in good relationship with God when he said those things? Was that not what they needed to hear?

Leaders come and go, but I believe God has good plans for us. I believe we got what we needed for our country now. Many truths are being revealed, and I pray justice will follow. There is a healing that needs to take place, and by the grace of God we will get it. We can soar on the wings of eagles, with God as the wind beneath our wings. Petra L., location unknown