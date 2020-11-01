I was very disappointed by the one-sidedness of “The Faithful Vote,” (September 2020) by Michael Wright. It failed to mention three issues that I think are more important than environmental issues. Support of gay marriage, because it does not allow for procreation and is against God’s law of one man and one woman. Support of socialism, which the Catholic Church is against. And, opposition to religious liberty. A candidate who opposes having religious institutions and persons being able to have a religious exemption is particularly harmful to all religions.

Janet R., VA

In response to “The Faithful Vote”: Wow, I am so impressed that someone described exactly how I am feeling! I suspect people of many faiths think along similar, if not exact, lines as Mr. Wright.

Voting for a candidate should be based on everything that a candidate says, does, or stands for—not just a single aspect. I would love to pick up my daily newspaper or a Time or Newsweek-type magazine and read an article (such as this published in Liguorian) that all voters of good conscience should be exposed to. Thank you for providing this article.

John C., CA

Editor’s note: We received many letters in response to “The Faithful Vote.” Though we strive to offer balanced views on controversial topics, some readers may understandably disagree with these views. Even so, we are grateful for their feedback. Pope Francis reminds us that the lives of the poor and migrants are “equally sacred” to life in the womb and adds: “We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life.”

In reading the September edition of Liguorian I felt like I was reading a thinly veiled publication from CNN. Regarding “Confessions of a Southern White Man,” the author seems to embrace the Democratic Party narrative that the United States is a racist country in need of serious review. There are still racist individuals and there will always be those who do not respect God’s creatures regardless of their color. That’s called sin. But, as a country we have come a long way in protecting minorities.

Ron T., WV