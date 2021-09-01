The May-June issue of Liguorian is, without a doubt, the best issue I have ever read. Each article dealt with the real world and practical daily matters without the ethereal saintly rhetoric. I usually just do a quick perusal looking for something down to earth, then skip to the crossword puzzle. I would love to see more issues like this. And there could be others that agree with me.

Carl H., Iowa

The critical race theory (CRT) being pushed in many of our educational institutions is a perfect example of the kind of deceit by “post-truth politicians” and activists presented in “Eroding Reality” by Fr. Byron Miller (“From the President and Publisher,” May-June 2021). Finding its roots in the Godless ideas of nineteenth-century European revolutionaries (Communists, Marxists, and socialists), it forces on our children and young adults a distorted picture of the founding principles of our country: all men (men and women) are created equal, and all people have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Of course, there have been mistakes and failures along the way. But we make steady progress toward the realization of these ideals. It sickens and saddens me to see our young people deceived by the lies of those who do not have the good of our young people at heart. Rather they seek to gain power and wealth for themselves at the cost of chaos and repression for the general population.

Margaret B., New York

My parents, both age ninety-one, celebrated their seventy-second wedding anniversary on April 30, 2021. They were both enamored of Mark McCann’s article “Faithful Love” (February 2021). They sent it to all ten of their children, stating, “This article could’ve been written about us!” With ten children, forty-one grandchildren, and ninety great-grandchildren, they have been truly blessed by God. They pray the rosary daily in addition to watching Mass on EWTN daily (due to COVID-19). Thank you for offering such a truly inspiring article!

John H., Indiana