The fiction “Mind Your P’s and Q’s”

(September 2021) is a wonderful story with a faith-filled punch at its ending.

In my words, “There Are No Coincidences with God.”

Raymond S., Illinois

Editor’s note: We received a letter last year from a reader expressing his connection with our January 2021 article “Love is Everything.” He said it reminded him of the “love of my life,” his wife, who had passed away the previous year. See if his verse resonates with you.

It is not liquid, you cannot pour it.

It is not solid, you cannot grasp or hold it.

It is not heavy, but it can weigh you down.

It can be as light as the touch of a butterfly,

Or as refreshing as a gentle breeze on a hot summer day.

It can be hard and hurt like a heavy blow.

It can be felt in a crowd with just a glance, a smile, or a touch.

It can make the cruelest or strongest gentle.

It can make the weak strong when loved ones are in danger.

It can make the wildest gentle and mild.

Look at the lion, gorilla, or polar bear play with their young.

It can be mild and calm, but in danger it can be akin to

the greatest force known to man or nature.

It can be seen in the faces of those who feel it,

Or in the eyes of a baby when she sees her mother.

Love lies deep in our souls, but it can be felt when we give it away.

When we give it away, it acts like a boomerang and comes back.

If we are to feel love, first we must give it away.

Sean B., California