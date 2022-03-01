I am a longtime subscriber to Liguorian magazine. I’m ninety-two, and I grew up having Liguorian in my birth home. And it has been in my own homes ever since I was married.

The fiction story “Mind Your P’s and Q’s” by Dave Bachmann (September 2021) is a wonderful story with a faith-filled punch at its ending. In my words, “There are no coincidences with God.”

Raymond S., Illinois

To be honest, Liguorian is not my favorite magazine that I get in the mail. Many years ago it was, because when I took it out of the mailbox, I searched for the story by Fr. [Thomas] Cosgrove, read it on my walk from the mailbox to my home. I laughed and cried and felt a little closer to God.

Imagine my delight when I came across that same story (December 2021), “The Classy Lady of Christmas Eve.” It was like déjà vu. I laughed and cried and felt closer to God. I hope you will reprint all his stories. They are so wonderful.

Susan B., Minnesota

I have been reading Liguorian since February 2002. The meditation “A World at War and Stability at Home,” written by Mr. Ken Neuser (September 2021), is a very wonderful and inspiring piece. Thank you for allowing people like Mr. Neuser to write about the true world [we have lived in] and the world we live in today!

Alejandro C., Texas

Thank you for the well-written note from your president and publisher (“Mail,” September 2021) concerning the Catholic position on the current vaccines given for COVID. [In my opinion], by getting vaccinated, we not only protect ourselves but also those we come in contact with. Pope Francis and the bishops who support him are using the best scientific and moral information available to them to make decisions. We are truly blessed to have Pope Francis as our guide during these difficult times.

Dolores T., New York