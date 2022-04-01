The “Faith Hits Home” column “Time to Clean Up!” (October 2021) exhorts us to take care of our planet as follows: “Reduce! Reuse! Recycle! Repeat!” and tells us some ways of doing so, but the part about recycling leaves out some important information. One of the problems with plastic is that it seldom is actually recycled. Specifically, those types identified with a 3 or 6 in a triangle, and sometimes those with a 4, 5, or 7.

This information comes from Consumer Reports, which reports that only 8.7 percent of all plastic discarded in the US was recycled in 2018. Other sources say that plastic types 1 and 2 also cannot be recycled many times. Needless to say, it’s important to do some research to familiarize yourself with guidelines in your area.

Daniel E., Wisconsin

Editor’s note: Consumer Reports states the following about the problems with recycling plastics: “Plastic products are often made of mixtures of many chemicals, which can stymie recycling processes by making it harder to isolate a base material that can be recovered and reused.” To find more information, type “problems with plastic recycling” in the search bar of an internet search engine.

I loved the “Just Live It” column titled “Living Faith-fully” (February 2022). My family also left Cuba to escape communism, and I will be forever grateful to my parents for the sacrifice they made leaving everything behind to live in this country.

Diana M., Louisiana

I have been subscribing to Liguorian magazine for many years and enjoy reading it. The “Bible Quiz” is missing from the January 2022 issue. I miss it, as I always look forward to working on that quiz. Will it be included next month or was it removed permanently?

Mary Ann H.

Editor’s note: We’ve received a couple of inquiries about the “Bible Quiz.” In an effort to offer readers something different, we replaced it with a word search game. This change also allowed us to provide some fresh, free content on Liguorian.org, where we now post a word jumble each issue. Since we contract our content for games annually, we won’t have a Bible quiz in 2022. We will reassess our games content when we plan for 2023.