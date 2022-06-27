I am sorry to hear that one of my favorite writers, Jim Auer, had contracted COVID-19 (“Long-hauling: An Inside View,” March 2022). Please extend to him my prayerful wishes for a steady and full recovery. His story of his experience with the virus is very insightful and informative and reveals no indication of the “brain fog” which he pointed out as one of the long-term symptoms of this illness. May God bless Jim and his family.

Filomena F., California

Although I have been subscribing to and enjoying Liguorian for a long time, I have not been moved to write and thank you for this ministry until now.

Jim Auer has been one of my favorite contributors to read. His short stories are wonderful. His March 2022 article about being a “long-hauler” was the best yet!

Thanks for sharing, from an insider’s viewpoint, what you and Rose are experiencing and what joining your sufferings to Christ means in the context of COVID-19. You shared your gratitude for realizing what matters and what is trivial, what you truly need and things that are simply nice add-ons. Through you, I can learn that without the COVID! VERY gratefully praying for you, Jim Auer!

Terry T., Indiana

Having recently moved into a retirement community, I could relate to comments in “Condo Life” by an anonymous author (February 2022). Of particular relevance were statements on “so much to read” (sadly making me behind in reading Liguorian) and the plight of the postal boxes. Last month I, an “old-oldie,” experienced losing my balance at the locked sidewalk box when I dropped my keys and stooped over to pick them up. Forehead and knee bumps resulted. Now I have joined the cane carriers and have increased my awareness of heretofore unknown dangers. It’s all a new experience!

Carolyn A., Texas

Kudos to Charlene Hoyt for her fiction story “Special Nights” (January 2022). She struck a chord which will resonate with thousands of widows across the nation. Such as me. Yes of course, I depend on my son to fix this and assist with that….It’s good to be reminded of the lonely wife. I hope we will all crank down our demands on our sons.

Meg L., New Jersey