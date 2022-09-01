I have enjoyed your magazine for over twenty years. In several issues this year, an artist/author by the name of francisca was featured: “The World on a Cross (March, at right), “Agony in the Garden” (April), and “Joseph: A Quiet Presence” (May-June 2022). Her work is powerful and beautiful. I read the pieces several times and each time found more ideas to contemplate. Thank you for creating an excellent publication.

Mary D., California

I am a longtime subscriber to Liguorian, and my subscription is due for renewal soon. I had been considering stopping my subscription for some time because I noticed that more and more of your articles contain thinly veiled (and sometimes not so thinly veiled) political commentary. The final deciding factor for me was “People of the Lies” (Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR, March 2022). While his suggestion that a person should consider the reliability of information sources is sound advice, each of us are gifted with an intellect to research, analyze, contemplate, and determine the factual basis of the information presented.

The author (in my opinion) took his commentary a step too far when he gave specific examples of which sources of information should be trusted. While he accused the energy industry, people who refuse COVID-19 vaccinations, and people who question the 2020 election results of intentionally spreading misinformation, he failed to acknowledge that many on the opposing sides of these issues have ulterior motives as well.

There are industries and organizations that certainly benefit from global warming/climate change initiatives, and we should investigate their claims with a healthy skepticism as well. There are many sound, scientific reasons for certain individuals to refuse to be vaccinated and many reputable physicians who have questioned the wisdom of mass vaccination of low-risk populations. There are two sides to every issue, and not every piece of contradictory evidence is misinformation.

Joan M., Florida