The Only Choice

Maria sat in the parish office, in tears and inconsolable. A third doctor had just told her that her best option was to abort her baby. Second and third opinions didn’t give her the answer she hoped for and desperately needed to hear. She wanted God’s help. She came to the parish seeking prayer, advice—and a miracle.

The fetus isn’t developing normally.

Your baby will be severely deformed.

Your personal health is at risk. You should consider an abortion.

Maria heard these words repeated by nurses, clinicians, counselors, and doctors. If she hadn’t come to the parish, she would not have heard an alternative voice, different words, and viable options. Quick thinking and inspiration brought Ingrid and Marvin to mind. Four years earlier, they faced the same bad news and a similar chorus of voices as they awaited their daughter’s birth. Maria needed to meet Ingrid and Marvin. I introduced them.

