The Science of Religion

Following years-long studies, doctors link going to church to good health for body and soul.

A belief commonly held today goes something like this: doctrine or orthodoxy is synonymous with religion, which is based on faith, and in turn rejects science. There is a natural proclivity to see science and faith in diametric opposition. One might conclude this is a function of the ever-elucidating nature of science and the lack of reason in faith or religion (two words I’ll use interchangeably). Some believe science and religion should be seen separately, where science deals with the physical world and religion governs questions surrounding ultimate meaning and moral value.

Since life cannot be so easily compartmentalized, perhaps breaking down the artificial wall between science and religion would help resolve this apparent conflict. Rather than explore the philosophy of science as it peers ever further into the horizon of knowledge or the role of logical reason in faith, this article focuses on the science that can be reliably referred to about religion. Its aim is to answer:

• How does religion affect people’s lives?

• Is religion related to happiness?

• Does religion contribute to human flourishing?

