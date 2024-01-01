January-February 2024 This and That

A Faith Filled Collection of Wonder, Wisdom, and Whimsy

Ash Wednesday is February 14, 2024.

Did You Know?

In the Middle Ages, ashes were sprinkled on the head rather than drawn in a cross on the forehead.

“I know God won’t give me anything I can’t handle. I just wish he wouldn’t trust me so much.”

St. Teresa of Calcutta

(1910–1997)

A Standing Tradition

The “Hallelujah Chorus” is often sung at the end of Easter Mass. Even when it’s sung in a concert hall, the tradition is to stand as the opening notes are heard. Where did this tradition come from? Some believe it was because King George II was so moved by the music at its premiere that he stood to show his reverence. And when the king stands, everyone stands.

“The older we get, the fewer things seem worth waiting in line for.”

Will Rogers

You Think Yours is Tall!

The Paschal Candle, lit for the first time at the Easter Vigil and then throughout the Easter Season and at baptisms and funerals, is sometimes four or five feet tall and quite heavy. In the year 1517, the paschal candle of Salisbury Cathedral was thirty-six feet tall and weighed about 300 pounds!