“Yes” to Protest

To say “no” is instinctual, self-determining, and self-actualizing. To say “no” is to protest, and it is as natural as eating, sleeping, and breathing. It’s how we defend ourselves, survive, and thrive. Take Descartes’, “I think, therefore I am” and adapt it based on what we have all seen from the smallest of children to ourselves: the ability to say “no.” Protest is in our DNA. “I protest, therefore I am.”

Why protest? What does it accomplish? On the surface, it can be an expression of anger, grief, and frustration. Protesters generally seek to raise awareness, influence policy, stop injustice, speak truth to power, mold minds and hearts, and demand accountability. When people feel they’re not heard, and when they feel powerless, they can take to the streets. Protests topple governments. They can end wars. Marching, rallies, and picketing demonstrate power and can bring about change.

