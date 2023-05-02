A Return to “Rockwell”

In May, we celebrate Mother’s Day. In June, Father’s Day. So, across both months, why not celebrate Catholic Family Day?

A family of ten once lived near the constant sea breeze sweeping in from the Atlantic. Occasionally a long weekend away from work allowed the father to indulge in his favorite recreation of swimming in the ocean and riding the crests of turbulent waves. Less often, but just as rewarding, when grocery pin money permitted an off-the-budget splurge, the mother would light five blue and three pink votive candles at church to thank each of the guardian angels who were watching over their five boys and three girls.

Their crowded three-bedroom, two-bath, single-story abode buzzed like a beehive on weekday mornings before everyone boarded the vehicles offering a free ride to work or tagging along with the chatty classmate groups walking briskly off to school.

Sunday, the Lord’s day, was sacred without any deviation from the schedule. Rise and shine was early so everyone was ready to hear the 7:30 Mass offered through the lilting brogue of their saintly Irish pastor. The late-morning homemade brunch was a sit-down, listen-up, television-off four-course meal followed by the older kids cleaning up. In the meantime, the younger ones learned pinochle games at the card table, with the baby sitting in Dad’s lap and tossing the diamond or club he pointed to as he collected tricks and sipped wine. The “kitty” was a three-card hidden prize waiting to be grabbed by the highest bidder.

Such was the peaceful portrait of the count-your-blessings nuclear family of not-so-long-ago non-nuclear, peace-loving America. Caring neighbors meant serene neighborhoods where everyone felt safe because they were safe. Families slept soundly when all was right with the world and the world was right with God.

Can this “Norman Rockwell” nostalgic painting come to life again today? Yes. The brushstrokes needed are a few simple colors on the palette of our hearts: Titanium white to restore us to the innocence of being nonjudgmental and giving others the benefit of the doubt. Vandyke brown to remind us to care for the good earth which sustains all creatures great and small. Cadmium yellow that shines as effervescent light from our eyes into the eyes of all who share our hopes and dreams for unity. Cerulean blue that lifts our thoughts and emotions above the fog of loneliness and despair into the billowy heavens and clear skies above. Mars black that gives us superior strength to rise above the temptations of preferring vices to virtues. Alizarin crimson that reminds us of the blood Christ shed for love of us and that we shed in turn for those we love.