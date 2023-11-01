November-December 2023 This and That

“If any of you cry at my funeral, I’ll never speak to you again.” —Stan Laurel

Sign of the Times? St. Liborius Church, a large Gothic Revival structure, opened in St. Louis in 1889. Its significance led it to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. In 1992, shortly after its centennial, it closed and was redeveloped into “SK8 Liborius,” a private skate park. A fire destroyed the building in June 2023. Wikipedia.

What Does Carbon Have to Do with Carbonated Colas?

You’ve probably had a carbonated cola or soda with your sandwich for lunch, but did you know what made it into a fizzy, bubbly, fun-to-drink beverage? Well, it contains something called carbon dioxide—which comes from carbon.

Carbon is an important element present in every living thing—both plant and animal. A lot of things we use every day have carbon in them—such as sugar and paper. And the “lead” in a pencil we use to write on that paper is actually a form of carbon called graphite, a name that comes from a Greek word that means “to write.” Other forms of carbon include coal, oil, diamonds, and the carbon dioxide used in making life jackets, air guns, paint-ball markers—and that fun, fizzy, carbonated drink!

And oh, yes, carbon dioxide is also used in making Pop Rocks, the candy that “explodes” in your mouth!

So the next time you have fizzy candy or cola or play paint ball or write with a pencil, celebrate carbon, one of the many wonders of God’s world.

St. Lucy: A Light for Christ

“A pure offering is this…that one should visit widows, and comfort exiles, and help orphan children in their affliction.” —St. Lucy

Feast day: December 13

Patronage: Writers, the blind, throat infections, salespersons, epidemics, Italy

Saintly challenge: In celebration of the light of Christ working in St. Lucy’s life, enjoy a bonfire or a fire in the fireplace.

St. Lucy, AD 283-304

Art of the martyr St. Lucy commonly depicts her holding a plate with her eyeballs resting in it. Some legends refer to her eyes being pulled out of their sockets.

The oldest known copy of the full Bible is the Codex Vaticanus, housed in the Vatican Library. It dates to between ad 300 and 325.

“I’ve always thought that God meant for us to be in twos like the animals in the ark.” —Doris Day

“We all agree that forgiveness is a beautiful idea until we have to practice it.” —C. S. Lewis

“The two most common causes of divorce? Men and women.” —Eddie Cantor