I am sorry to hear that Liguorian magazine will be published every other month. I understand the reasons you mentioned. If it would help, I would pay double for my subscription to receive ten issues.

I know that won’t help, just please don’t stop Liguorian forever. The Church needs publications like these. I have been a subscriber for fifteen years and can say it’s a joy to receive a physical magazine about my faith in the mail. God bless all of you for all you do!

Paul J., Ohio

Editor’s note: Liguorian announced in October that our new six-edition publication schedule is January-February, March-April, May-June, July-August, September-October, and November-December. Higher postage and paper costs played a role in our decision.

I loved Sara Beth Meyer’s “O Come, O Come—God with Us” feature in the November-December Liguorian. She summarizes the salvation history recorded in the Old and New Testaments succinctly and beautifully. The article’s theme is focused on “Emmanuel, God with us” in the Old Testament, the New Testament, in the present, and in the future. Everyone should read that article if given the opportunity.

Ed A., Missouri