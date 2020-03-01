Contents
Cover Story
24 St. Clement Hofbauer: A Model Evangelist, a Life of Struggle: His encouragement is as true now as it was 200-plus years ago, Brendan McConvery, CSsR
Features
9 Flowing Water: Poem, Glenda Wiegard
10 The Glorious Mysteries: A Meditative Guide to Easter, Sara Beth Meyer
14 God at Work in Fr. Quinn: Profiles in Service
16 Courage Among the Dogs of War: Blessed Pedro Romero, CSsR, gave solace at a time of strife in Spain, Fr. Gary Lauenstein, CSsR
22 Just as We Are: An image and a prayer remind us of a truth that can comfort us always, Sara Beth Meyer
28 He Got His Hands Bloody for Peace: The crucial role of a fearless Redemptorist priest in Northern
Ireland, Fr. Brendan Dineen, CSsR
30 Father Center Field: Fiction, B. G. Kelley
34 Take Another Look: Meditation, Jacquelyn Milan
Columns
2 From the Editor: Calling all generations, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart
5 From the President and Publisher: Sacraments on life support, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
6 Just Live It: Desert song. Barbara Hughes
8 Plain Talk: Moral problem # 1 ….. Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
15 Faith Hits Home: Our “brackets” for Lent, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
33 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Oneness in divine love, Carol Monaco
In Every Issue
4 Contributors
4 Mail
26 Around the Table
36 A Word from the Pope
36 Bible Quiz
37 Catholic Crossword
38 On the Shelf
38 Game Answers
40 The Lighter Side