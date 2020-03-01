Cover Story

24 St. Clement Hofbauer: A Model Evangelist, a Life of Struggle: His encouragement is as true now as it was 200-plus years ago, Brendan McConvery, CSsR

Features

9 Flowing Water: Poem, Glenda Wiegard

10 The Glorious Mysteries: A Meditative Guide to Easter, Sara Beth Meyer

14 God at Work in Fr. Quinn: Profiles in Service

16 Courage Among the Dogs of War: Blessed Pedro Romero, CSsR, gave solace at a time of strife in Spain, Fr. Gary Lauenstein, CSsR

22 Just as We Are: An image and a prayer remind us of a truth that can comfort us always, Sara Beth Meyer

28 He Got His Hands Bloody for Peace: The crucial role of a fearless Redemptorist priest in Northern

Ireland, Fr. Brendan Dineen, CSsR

30 Father Center Field: Fiction, B. G. Kelley

34 Take Another Look: Meditation, Jacquelyn Milan

Columns

2 From the Editor: Calling all generations, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: Sacraments on life support, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: Desert song. Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk: Moral problem # 1 ….. Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

15 Faith Hits Home: Our “brackets” for Lent, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

33 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Oneness in divine love, Carol Monaco

In Every Issue

4 Contributors

4 Mail

26 Around the Table

36 A Word from the Pope

36 Bible Quiz

37 Catholic Crossword

38 On the Shelf

38 Game Answers

40 The Lighter Side