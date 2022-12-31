Features

10 Marriage God’s Way: A “40-day Love Challenge” can help couples strengthen their vows, Dana Nygaard

16 “From the Depths of My Being” Redemptoristines extend their prayer life by writing icons, Iconography Photos by Mihai Cucu

20 Meditation: He Asked Her Why She Loves Him, So she wrote her husband a letter, Sue Rice

24 Our Common Priesthood: The vocation we entered into at baptism calls us to give of ourselves, Barbara Hughes

31 Simple Things to Do for Others: Tips for Teen Drivers, Liguori Publications Staff

32 Divine Approachability: The humility of our Lord helps make God good company, Deacon Dennis Lambert

36 A Diamond Anniversary for an “Apostolate of the Pen” The publishing house of the Redemptorists celebrates service to Catholics for seventy-five years, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

38 Fiction: Priceless Treasure, Her masterpiece fills most of a floor but will her little brother spoil it? Echo Lewis

42 Dear Padre: Explaining to Children the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist. Think of gifts: the ones you give and the ones you receive, Fr. Richard N. Fragomeni, PhD

Columns

6 From the President and Publisher: Are You Ready? Are You Willing? Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

9 Plain Talk: Urban Plight, Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

19 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Mary, Cause of Our Joy, Fr. Philip Dabney, CSsR

22 Faith Hits Home: Dispelling the Darkness, Sarah Christmyer

28 Just Live It: And God Said, “Come to Me” María Ruiz Scaperlanda

New Column in 2023 A longtime priest offers easy ideas for putting your interior faith into practice.

30 Holy Homework: Let Dinnertime Be Prayer Time, Fr. Bob Pagliari, CSsR

In Every Issue

4 Columnists

5 Mail

29 Around the Table

43 Scripture Scoop

44 Bible Quiz

45 Catholic Crossword

46 The Lighter Side