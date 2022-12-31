Contents
Features
10 Marriage God’s Way: A “40-day Love Challenge” can help couples strengthen their vows, Dana Nygaard
16 “From the Depths of My Being” Redemptoristines extend their prayer life by writing icons, Iconography Photos by Mihai Cucu
20 Meditation: He Asked Her Why She Loves Him, So she wrote her husband a letter, Sue Rice
24 Our Common Priesthood: The vocation we entered into at baptism calls us to give of ourselves, Barbara Hughes
31 Simple Things to Do for Others: Tips for Teen Drivers, Liguori Publications Staff
32 Divine Approachability: The humility of our Lord helps make God good company, Deacon Dennis Lambert
36 A Diamond Anniversary for an “Apostolate of the Pen” The publishing house of the Redemptorists celebrates service to Catholics for seventy-five years, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
38 Fiction: Priceless Treasure, Her masterpiece fills most of a floor but will her little brother spoil it? Echo Lewis
42 Dear Padre: Explaining to Children the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist. Think of gifts: the ones you give and the ones you receive, Fr. Richard N. Fragomeni, PhD
Columns
6 From the President and Publisher: Are You Ready? Are You Willing? Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
9 Plain Talk: Urban Plight, Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
19 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Mary, Cause of Our Joy, Fr. Philip Dabney, CSsR
22 Faith Hits Home: Dispelling the Darkness, Sarah Christmyer
28 Just Live It: And God Said, “Come to Me” María Ruiz Scaperlanda
New Column in 2023 A longtime priest offers easy ideas for putting your interior faith into practice.
30 Holy Homework: Let Dinnertime Be Prayer Time, Fr. Bob Pagliari, CSsR
In Every Issue
4 Columnists
5 Mail
29 Around the Table
43 Scripture Scoop
44 Bible Quiz
45 Catholic Crossword
46 The Lighter Side